Teacher goes missing

THE Anti-Kidnapping Unit is investigating the disappearance of a Spanish teacher from central Trinidad. Susan Maynard, 41, has been missing for the past nine days. On September 4, she left her Charlieville home to buy a phonecard at a nearby parlour, but never returned home.

CCTV footage showed that the teacher did not arrive at the parlour, but was seen walking near her home. According to reports, about 1pm that day, Maynard left home wearing a long black skirt and dark-coloured sleeveless top. Her brother Edwin Maynard, a policeman, hours ago wrote on his Facebook page, “My sister is someone too.”

In an interview yesterday, Edwin said he sent messages to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. The worried brother said he has not slept comfortably at nights knowing his sister “is out there somewhere.

“I don’t know if someone has her. I don’t know where she is and if she is in danger. I really just don’t know. All I know for sure is that my sister would never just disappear like this without a trace. Something is not right. I just need all the help I can get to find her.

“We just want her back home. Please, I am begging, if anyone has her, please send her home, or if anyone has seen her, please call the police or go to the nearest police station.” When Maynard left home she did not have her cellphone with her.

She is a Spanish teacher at the Upper Level Educational Institute in Chaguanas and was expected to return to classes within the next few weeks. The school has been notified of her disappearance.