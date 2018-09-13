TCL fires 16 Cement firm transfers five workers

Even as the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) engages in a public fight to save some 2,600 jobs at Petrotrin, came news that 16 workers at the Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) were put on the breadline yesterday.

Last evening, a statement from the company confirmed the TCL board headed by chairman Wilfred Espinet, who also sits in the same position on the Petrotrin board, retrenched 16 employees who are all members of the OWTU.

An additional five employees were given the option of redeployment within the organisation. The workers have varying years of service and worked in the administration department, plant operation and engineering services.

In an immediate response, OWTU branch president at the cement company Ahmad Mohammed said he saw this as a union busting move. “I see this as a direct attack on the union,” Mohammed said.

He said this retrenchment exercise was not done in consultation with the union. He said they were engaged in talks on restructuring but not in any redundancy talks.

“They just went ahead and did this separation and further threats of job cuts looms as they have indicated that they are looking to reduce staff by between 80 to 100.

“We note the commonalities which exists between us and Petrotrin with the same sick agenda. Espinet would have signed off on this retrenchment exercise. We see this as a direct attack on the union. It is essentially union busting.”

The Claxton Bay cement company, in the statement, said the rationalisation of manpower is an ongoing effort to streamline its operations towards competitiveness and sustainability.

“The actual economic downturn together with increased competition from imported cement makes it imperative that the company quickly adapts its business to worldwide standards,” the statement from communications manager, Michelle Langton read.

“Manpower rightsizing is never a pleasant exercise, however, the magnitude of the effort needed to make TCL sustainable, compounded by the low productivity of its operations, have demanded that all cost elements including labour be addressed,” Langton said.

She also noted the company had been in consultation with the recognised majority trade union for more than a year now. She said disengaged employees will be afforded all severance benefits in accordance with the respective collective agreements and may continue to access the company’s Employee Assistance Programme.

She said this overall effort to strengthen the company is expected to continue through the rest of the year and during 2019.