Take social media claims with ‘pinch of salt’

THE husband of kidnap victim Natalie Pollonais has spoken out on an audio file circulating on social media by a woman who purports to be telling the story of Natalie’s kidnapping.

Jason Pollonais said the public should be careful of believing everything they hear or read on social media as much of the story told in the audio file is wildly exaggerated.

Natalie Pollonais, 47, was kidnapped on September 6 while on her way to a friend’s Palmiste home by two men in police uniform. A ransom demand was made, but after Natalie’s rescue on Monday night, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said no ransom was paid.

Two Southern Division police officers and the driver of the car which was being used to move Natalie on Monday and a fourth man who surrendered yesterday remain in custody.

“When people are telling a story, they will often add on a piece to make it sound more believable. In this case there is some truth in that story, but there is also a lot of fiction,” Pollonais said.

However, Pollonais said he could not say which parts of the story are true and which are fake, as the investigation into the kidnapping is at a very sensitive stage.

“They are people in custody who are being questioned and I don’t want to jeopardise any part of the police investigation by saying anything right now.”

He said he too had heard the audio file but did not recognise the voice relating the story.

“I’m not sure who it is, but I guess that’s what happens when one person tells a story and people keep embellishing it.”

Pollonais said his wife is doing well and is at home resting. He thanked police and the public who sent good wishes to his family during the ordeal.

“We really want to say thank you for all the support we got over the last few days. We are very grateful to everyone who reached out and very grateful to God. This is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

Newsday has a copy of the audio file, but has chosen not to publish it, as the source is unknown and the contents have not been verified.