Table tennis fun day a success

A representative from sponsor Sawh Electronic, left, poses with UTT lecturer Dr Karen Ince, right, and players (left-right) Catherine Spicer, Nicholas Lee, Nicholas O Young, Shermar Britton, Brittany Joseph and Andrew Edwards at Sunday's fund-raising table tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

THE national men and women’s table tennis teams held a fund-raising fun day tournament on Sunday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The venture was geared towards building camaraderie among the local fraternity and offsetting costs for the team’s participation for the upcoming 60th Caribbean Senior Championships to be held in Kingston, Jamaica from September 23-29. The venture was a resounding success with over 70 participants and lots of supporters who enjoyed themselves with the entertaining matches.

Former national players Shellyanne Wilson, Catherine James-Joseph, Bellina Barrow and Verna Edwards were present to meet and greet with the next generation of players who recently returned from the Caribbean Mini and Cadet Championships in Dominican Republic last weekend. Sponsors for the tournament included Solo, Oscar Francois, Sawh`s Electronics, D`Abadie Lions Club and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. The national teams selected for the Caribbean Senior Championships are Catherine Spicer, Brittany Joseph, Chelsea Fong and player/coach Aleena Edwards (women); Arun Roopnarine, Yuvraaj Dookram, Curtis Humphreys and Under-21 player Derron Douglas (men). The team is coached by Ian Joseph and managed by Sherdon Pierre.

Full results:

Handicap Singles Event

1st -Shemar Britton (Guyana)

2nd - Jesse Dookie (Blasters)

Parent/Child Doubles

1st - Michael Fong and Chelsea Fong

2nd - Dave Ramoutar and Kishan Ramoutar

Open Triples

1st - Brittany Joseph, Shemar Britton and Andrew Edwards

2nd – Catherine Spicer, Nicholas O`Young, Nicholas Lee