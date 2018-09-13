Stolen mobile unit found, security guard suspected

Image courtesy a police source.

WEST End police are searching for a security guard who they believe stole a mobile health unit from the parking lot of the Port of Spain General Hospital earlier this morning.

The security guard who was reportedly placed on suspension by his seniors earlier this month is alleged to have stolen the vehicle and drove it to Gopaul Park in St Lucien Road, Diego Martin where it was found abandoned at 1.20 pm.

Residents reported seeing the vehicle and contacted the police. Officers led by Insp Rooplal Birbal went to Gopaul Park and secured the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.