Republic named TT’s best consumer digital bank

One of Republic Bank Ltd's (RBL) RepublicMobile application customers is seen here withdrawing TT$20 from an RBL Blue Machine (automated banking machine) at the bank's Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval branch, having used the new Cardless Cash service , which allows RBL customers to send up to $500 a day to either themselves or someone else, using a Transaction ID and Cash Code sent via text message. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON. April 13, 2018.

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) has been named TT’s Best Consumer Digital Bank by Global Finance magazine.

In a statement on Wednesday, RBL expressed gratitude to its customers for their “loyalty and support” and stressed its commitment to “leveraging the power of technology to provide the best banking experience possible.”

RBL said the award comes as it “continues to expand its service offerings to include a range of digital services including Republic Online internet banking, the Republic Mobile App, Cardless Cash ABM Withdrawals and online Banking by Appointment, which allows customers to book in-branch appointments at their convenience.”

Global Finance considered a wide range of criteria in selecting RBL as this year’s winner, including the design and functionality of its website and mobile app, the breadth of the bank’s digital service offerings, its success in getting customers to use its digital services and the benefits customers are able to garner from these services.

RBL said of these benchmarks, it “counts the benefits gained by customers as a special point of pride.” The bank cited its ability to deliver “secure, convenient and flexible banking services as a key motivating factor” behind its digital banking drive.