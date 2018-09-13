Queen wanted Search for new leader of first peoples begins…

The late Carib Queen, Jennifer Cassar.

The Santa Rosa First Peoples Community has launched the process for electing a new Queen of the Community, following the sudden death of Jennifer Cassar.

Nomination forms were distributed to members at the monthly meeting of the Community, after the 40-day period following the death of the queen.

Ricardo Barath Hernandez told Newsday yesterday the new queen would have big shoes to fill, as the late queen had a wealth of experience and an innate ability to interact with several other communities.

“Ms Cassar brought something very special to the community in that she had the experience of being a public servant who served in various government ministries with her last position being in the Hall of Justice. Apart from that she was into the regional carnival so she interacted a lot with the public so she brought that along with her public service experience to the community,” Barath Hernandez said.

The new queen is expected to perform several tasks, including showing a leadership role among the women of the First Peoples Community, including organising them for the rituals associated with the preparation of the statue of the Saint for the Feast of Santa Rosa, and demonstrate an inclusive and unifying leadership, placing high value on traditional knowledge and beliefs, and keeping the customs of Santa Rosa alive.

Barath Hernandez said the new queen would be expected to “step up to the time that we live in”

“It is no longer in the olden days where the queen was just there and talking with members. There is a lot of demand in the community in terms of other communities and other organisations with their activities inviting representatives from our communities. So the person has to be able to speak to the wider community, and informing them of the culture and traditions of our community,”

Barath Hernandez said since the notification of the search for a new queen was circulated, about seven people have made known their interest to take up the position.

The deadline for applications is on October 7.