Pensioner dies waiting on court ruling in land case

Pensioner Deonarine Sookdeo, at right, and his lawyer Larry Lalla in 2016.

FOR almost four years pensioner Deonarine Sookdeo fought for justice in the courts after his ancestral home in St Augustine was demolished by a bailiff and his team on December 6, 2014.

On Tuesday, Sookdeo died of a heart attack before a judgment could be delivered in the high court.

The 74-year-old man sued the police for trespass and negligence, contending that the police, who accompanied the bailiff, were negligent in their duties as they “legitimised” an unlawful demolition.

The case was wrapped up before Justice David Harris last December, and the judge, on four occasions since then, adjourned his decision.