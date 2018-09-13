Ministry will follow law on land acquisition

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says his ministry will follow the law in the acquisition of land for the Curepe interchange project.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked what measures were being taken to avoid the forceful eviction of the 15 home-owners who will be affected by the Curepe interchange project.

He said the issue of land acquisition was being handled by the legal service unit of the Works Ministry and other Government stakeholder agencies.

“The ministry remains committed to complying with all of the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act in relation to the acquisition of properties for the construction of the Curepe interchange.”

Mark asked what method was being employed and whether it was market driven, compulsory acquisition in accordance with the law or a combination.

Sinanan responded: “The approach is compulsory acquisition in accordance with the law of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said this method includes an element of market value.

Mark asked if there was discrimination or special treatment given out to some of the people or organisations that are supposed to be evicted by Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas did not allow the question.