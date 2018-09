Man found dead in Princes Town

The body of a man was found in a lonely area in Princes Town this morning.

A resident called police around 6.30 am to say the man's body was seen lying on the side at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town.

The man has not yet been identified. He was wearing an orange t-shirt, light blue jeans and gray sneakers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.