House sits Monday

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-Georg.

THE House of Representatives will resume its sittings on Monday at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre from 1.30 pm. The Parliament’s website did not identify any specific motion or legislation carded for debate on Monday.

The House Order Paper has a motion in the name of Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis to approve the 38th, 39th and 40th reports of the Ombudsman.

Whistleblower legislation is amongst the three bills listed for debate. Last month, the Opposition Leader hinted that a motion of no-confidence in the Government’s handling of Petrotrin’s restructuring would be brought to the House.

The Senate debated a motion on the adjournment from the Opposition about Petrotrin on Tuesday. The Senate also sat today to debate the Miscellaneous Provisions (Supreme Court of Judicature and Children) Bill, 2018.

The current parliamentary session is expected to prorogue soon and a new session commence shortly afterwards.