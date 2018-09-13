Granny’s recipe for success Family tradition seasons couples flavouring business

All local seasonings produced by Granny's Kitchen, duo, Johanan Thomas and Shivani Mootoo.

VALDEEN SHEARS

Anyone can have a good business idea; they can come in the most unexpected ways at the most unexpected times. Some people let the idea slip away, some people think it to death; others, they run with it.

Johanan Thomas and Shivani Mootoo saw an opportunity in an old family seasoning recipe and made good use of it.

"We were having friends over to our house and we wanted to cook a big pot of stewed chicken with rice and pie, as well as some good chow to share that evening. The only seasoning available in the house was the bottled ones filled with preservatives, stretching agents and other non-desirables. So we used an old family recipe to grind up some green seasoning then and there. Needless to say the chow was a big hit and our lime was filled with lots of lip smacking and belly rubbing and compliments on the rich smell and taste of the seasoning," recalled Thomas, smiling.

When all the dishes were washed and their friends took home the leftovers, Mootoo and Thomas spoke about the need on the market for their type of product.

"I know from grocery shopping that there was a definite gap in the consumer market where this natural, grounded seasoning was not readily available as most people either try to make their own or settle for the mass-produced brands on the shelf. I decide to do something about it and together we started," Mootoo told Business Day.

And that's the story of the creation of Granny's Kitchen, which can be found on the shelves of several well-known supermarkets.

The name came about because of that first delicate mix of ingredients, from the old family recipe.

"It was never written down, but passed on through verbal scolding and teaching by going through the motions in the kitchen," Thomas said.

The duo hopes Granny's Kitchen products would remind consumers of the power and rich value of family, elders and heritage.

"We are both big on family. So food for us has always been a way of reconnecting with family and friends and it’s our hope that the name and the way our seasoning is prepared reminds customers about their own heritage and their own family," said Mootoo.

The former Health and Safety manager, said it was sometimes daunting in the early days, balancing the demands of her regular job and what was then a "side project".

But the demands of Granny's Kitchen prompted the 33-year-old to leave her day job to dedicate more time to realising the couple's dream to make their brand a household name. Thomas, 28, is a digital media manager at his own company, Thomas Media TT Limited.

Granny's Kitchen currently operates out of a small space in Chaguanas. The couple, though, refuses to be intimidated, with high hopes that some day soon they will be bottling their products in a high-end facility and generating lucrative careers for others.

"We have been determined from the get-go. Getting this business off the ground was not an easy task, juggling market visits, ingredient sourcing, package making and Shivani's eight to five job was an enormous feat. We spent all extra hours after our day jobs working on the packaging, pricing and everything in between," Thomas told Business Day.

They also wanted to capture the attention of the health conscious consumer, who seems to be moving away from mass produced products and into more healthy, naturally prepared foods.

"Granny’s Green Seasoning offers a readily available, healthy option within the seasoning market for persons that recognise the need to stay away from preservatives and (unnatural) food additives like sodium nitrate, Xanthan gum and sodium benzoate. Our green seasoning is best up to three weeks refrigerated. Once used within this time, it’s as fresh as when we first ground it and each and every bottle has the date it was produced on and the date it’s best by," Thomas said.

Next came the push to get the product on grocery shelves across the country.

"After shopping it around, Tru Valu was the first to come on board in June 2018 and give us the break we needed. Soon after, Massy Stores followed and as of this month, JTA Supermarkets has agreed to carry the product in its C3 Centre location. We’re growing quickly," said Mootoo.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing, though. Their number one challenge has been accessing farmers and wholesalers who can meet their weekly demands, while maintaining a cost effectiveness that will be beneficial to both parties

Thomas also noted the constant battle of being pushed aside on the shelves by other suppliers, which he deemed a form of business sabotage.

The couple has also come up against insufficient funding to grow their business, hire staff and buy more industrial food processors.

As a result they have relied on both word of mouth and social media to market their product, with the intent to soon promote their brand on local television.

Granny's Kitchen also has plans to venture into neighbouring Caribbean markets such as Barbados and Guyana.

"It is our hope that we inspire other young entrepreneurs to go out there and make their dreams a reality. Believe in yourself, in your dreams, no matter how hard or challenging it may look. Meet obstacles face on, weather the storms and have faith in your product, goods or services," Mootoo said.