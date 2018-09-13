Drawing show bringing art to life

A theatrical display of high-speed drawings combined with incredible visual effects will be the highlight of the Drawing Show being hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

A media release said "the Original Drawing Show was designed to bring art to life with its mind-blowing, live drawings and entertaining actors, filled with a humorous blend of mime, dance and comedy." The show promises sudden transformations of each painting that will keep viewers in suspense.

The core elements of the Original Drawing Show of painting and art, are intended to transcend culture, language, gender and age, providing a unique opportunity to experience both education and entertainment all on one stage, the release said.

The pioneering Korean artistic director Kim Jin-kyu premiered this unique genre of art performance in 2007 and opened new doors to a world of non-verbal drawing performances, the release said. Five actors and actresses will visit for the show which begins at 7 pm.

For more info: 622-9081