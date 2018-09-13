Doubles by Linx – gone in two hours

Doublesman Rasheed Ali of Rio Claro shows off his trophies after entering several body building competitions PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Business boosted within hours today for Rio Claro doubles vendor, Rasheed Ali, 22.

Ali made headlines for his move to accept payments for his 'bara and channa' by ‘Linx and Credit Cards'.

Ali's stall in Poole, Rio Claro saw an increase in customers today following Newsday's news story on his business. "Many came with their linx cards to purchase doubles today," he said, adding that he was sold out within two hours of opening for business at 6am. The move to get the linx and credit card machine up and running, he said, worked in his favour.

Relatively new in the business, having started selling the delicacy just three months ago, Ali said it is because of the escalating crime situation in the Rio Claro area, he did not want to accept cash from his customers. The happy doubles vendor said, business owners today must take steps to protect themselves and their businesses.

He said that both the business-owner and the customer feel safer knowing they can get their low-cost morning meal of doubles by swiping their cards.