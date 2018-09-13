Cops review bedroom footage in man’s death

Photo by Shane Superville

DESPITE initial suspicion surrounding the sudden death of 52-year-old Gregory Singh, Homicide Investigations Bureau officers believe the theatre worker's death was as a result of a sexual escapade gone tragically wrong.

It was confirmed that homicide officers are reviewing video footage obtained from inside Singh's bedroom, which showed activities leading up to his demise. Police said that two men are being sought as persons of interest in the case.

Singh's body was found in the bedroom of his Mohan Street, Arouca apartment yesterday morning by neighbours who notified the police. Officers noticed marks around his neck that were consistent with strangulation and are not ruling out his death as being a case of erotic asphyxia.