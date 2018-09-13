Child who changed his story against granny receiving counselling

THE nine-year-old boy who denied his allegation that his grandmother sexually assaulted him is receiving counselling from a school social worker with the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education.

In March, the boy gave a second statement to police in which he denied his earlier claim that his grandmother forced him to perform oral sex on her between 2014 and 2015.

On Monday, the serious indecency charge against the 57-year-old grandmother was dismissed by a magistrate.

The woman was relieved, but said she was concerned about her grandson.

She suggested counselling for him.

When contacted, communications manager at the Children’s Authority Cheryl Moses-Williams confirmed that the child was getting counselling from the SSSD of the education ministry.