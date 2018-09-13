Baptiste-Primus: I cannot comment on Petrotrin

Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste-Primus

LABOUR Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus says she cannot comment on the situation of workers owing to the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, as she may be asked to intervene in a dispute.

She was speaking Tuesday with the media during the Senate lunch break.

“I am sorry to disappoint you all. It’s a very painful situation. That’s all I’m about to say. But reality is reality. All disputes are referred to the Minister of Labour, and therefore I cannot comment.”

She said when the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) served notice of strike action against Petrotrin she had to intervene and negotiations went on for 30 hours.

“And therefore I can’t comment, because this matter is likely to end up before me. Should I make any public pronouncement, either Petrotrin or OWTU can demand that I recuse myself because I have already commented.

“But note that I am taking my responsibilities, my legal responsibilities, very seriously – the responsibilities as outlined under the Industrial Relations Act of 1972 as amended – and based on my experience, certainly, if it comes to me to intervene, there will be fairness for all.”

During the urgent questions session Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked Government whether there was an intention to publish all reports which assisted the Government and the Petrotrin board in deciding to shut down the Petrotrin refinery.

Energy Minister Franklin Khan responded that Government did not take the shutdown of the refinery lightly.

“Every aspect was analysed before we came to this decision.”

He said there were several reports. including Petrotrin’s strategic plan. which Government found was not going far enough in terms of turning around the company; hence the results of the Lashley Report – a multidisciplinary team that evaluated Petrotrin’s present financial position and recommended plans for restructuring.

Khan reported Petrotrin recruited two “international first-in-class” consulting firms, Solomon and Associates and McKinsey Consultants, the data was analysed, the board presented options to the Cabinet and the Cabinet accepted the preferred option of the board. He said on tabling the Petrotrin reports that decision would have to be looked at seriously by the Cabinet.

Mark asked Khan when he would report back on Cabinet’s considerations and Khan responded, “At the appropriate time.”