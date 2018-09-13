Attorney found guilty of assault

Attorney Justin Phelps

PORT-OF-SPAIN attorney Justin Phelps was today found guilty of assaulting the boyfriend of his former girlfriend in December 2014.

Phelps was before magistrate Aden Stroude in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, on charges of the common assault of Annalisa Smith and Giles Leung.

He was also charged with maliciously damaging a pair of glasses, valued over $3,000.

Phelps was found guilty of assaulting Leung and malicious damage but not-guilty of assaulting Smith.

He will be sentenced on October 19.