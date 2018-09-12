Women not safe in TT

THE EDITOR: Firstly, I commend the police for finding Natalie Pollonais and ensuring her safe return to her family.

On the other hand, according to several news outlets, prior to Pollonais’ rescue it was reported that a witness saw her car being searched in a police roadblock by two officers.

Now this begs the question: if these were kidnappers in police uniform, how are we to tell the difference between them and actual officers?

I feel it necessary to remind all that in the past three years women such as Ria Sookdeo, Kirby Mohammed and Carolyn Katwaroo were kidnapped and have not been found.

Countless other crimes against women are being committed every day and yet self-defence aids such as pepper spray are still illegal.

What are we going to do as a nation to ensure the safety of the women in this country? The safety of our children and our families? Women are no longer safe in our homes, at malls and on the road. When will it change?

AGO CHATTOO via e-mail