‘We’re working on Cascade’

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte admitted to problems with the water-supply to Cascade, whose residents bitterly complained to Newsday about a long-term water shortage in their community. Relating a residents meeting on Monday, a woman told Newsday, “Forty people in this room. No one has had water for a week. Some people two weeks. This has been going on for a year.”

Le Hunte told Newsday, “It has been particularly hard in Cascade and St Ann’s which have had other problems since last Wednesday. We resolved their issues on Sunday, only for this (ruptured main from the Caroni Water Treatment Plant) to happen on Sunday.” He hailed those WASA workers who had been on the job for 24 hours. Le Hunte mulled the rupture against the backdrop of TT’s ageing infrastructure of 7,000 kilometres of pipeline. “WASA’s problems did not arrive yesterday and cannot be fixed overnight. Cascade has generally ageing infrastructure especially in hilly areas including booster pumps some of which are 20 years old.” He added that in Cascade Well #10 has been out of commission. “There are some supply problems, some booster pump issues and many leaks in that area.

The area has had significant problems over the past month, one problem after another.” Le Hunte said barring yesterday’s transmission line rupture, Cascade’s water-woes would have been fixed. “WASA workers are on it. We are working.” He said he has been in touch with local MPs Stuart Young, Marlene McDonald and Fitzgerald Hinds, who are trying to help on a localised basis, even as his main thrust has been to try to get a supply to institutions such as schools.