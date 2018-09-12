Warwick has it all wrong

THE EDITOR: I was astounded to read OWTU education officer Ozzie Warwick asserting that Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley is stimulating and stabilising growth in Barbados “through public investment and default on debt rather than lead Barbados down an IMF-advised road that made Jamaica poorer today than 30 years ago” (Newsday 05/09/18).

This is quite untrue. Defaulting would certainly cause economic collapse in Barbados and no prime minister would be foolish enough to consider that option. The June report from the IMF on Barbados advises that country to restructure its debt, not to default on it.

The IMF also recommended wage containment, reduction of government transfers to state enterprises, and privatisation. Mottley had not rejected any of this advice to date and certainly not announced plans to increase public investment.

As for Jamaica, that country was forced to go to the IMF in 1977 but Warwick omits to mention that this was a direct consequence of the socialist policies adopted by the PNP under Michael Manley over the previous decade.

The IMF policies resulted in a drop in inflation and in food prices and an appreciation of Jamaica’s real exchange rate by the late 1980s.

The Jamaica economy has not grown significantly in 30 years but that, if anything, is because the island’s government did not adhere to IMF discipline after the initial recovery.

ELTON SINGH, Couva