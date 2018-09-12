Students were biggest losers

THE EDITOR: I recognise the commitment shown by public servants, especially those teachers who refused to neglect their students and stay away from classes last Friday to rest and reflect. I also congratulate the maxi-taxi operators, caterers and security officers who turned out to work because they value the education of our students.

It’s time TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai recognises that the majority of teachers are serious about education and have put their students first. TTUTA must not continue to operate in denial believing it has authority over all teachers and has power to shut down all ECCE centres, primary and secondary schools. My concern is that our students were the biggest losers. Many parents kept their children at home because they were told by Doodhai that teachers will stay home.

The Ministry of Education told journalists that data provided by principals in the education districts showed there was a 50 per cent turnout of primary school teachers and over 52 per cent in secondary school. However students attendance countrywide was poor. TTUTA disputed these numbers but failed to accept the fact that any action to keep teachers and students away from the classroom is counterproductive for our students and the country by extension.

AARON PRICE, Rio Claro