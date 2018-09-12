Pollonais: Don’t believe everything you hear

SAFE AND SOUND: Natalie Pollonais

JASON POLLONAIS has spoken out about an audio file circulating on social media on which a woman is heard what purports to be the story of his wife’s kidnapping and rescue.

In a brief interview, Pollonais said the public should be careful of believing everything they hear, as much of the story told in the audio file is wildly exaggerated.

His wife, Natalie Pollonais, 47, was kidnapped on September 6, while on her way to a friend’s Palmiste home, by two men in police uniform. A ransom demand was made, but after Natalie’s rescue on Monday night, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said no ransom was paid.

Two Southern Division police officers and the driver of the car which was being used to move Natalie Pollonais on Monday remain in custody after their arrest.

Newsday is in possession of the audio file but has chosen not to publish it, as the source is unknown, the contents have not been verified and Jason Pollonais has said at least some parts of it are inaccurate.

Pollonais said, “When people are telling a story, they will often add on a piece to make it sound more believable. In this case there is some truth in that story but there is also a lot of fiction."

However, Pollonais said he cannot say which parts of the story are true and which are fake, as the investigation into the kidnapping is at a very sensitive stage.

“There are people in custody who are being questioned, and I don’t want to jeopardise any part of the police investigation by saying anything right now.”

Pollonais said his wife is doing well and is at home resting. He thanked police and the public who sent good wishes to his family during the ordeal.

“We really want to say thank you for all the support we got over the last few days. We are very grateful to everyone who reached out and very grateful to God.

"This is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”