Not business as usual – at last

THE EDITOR: Congratulations are in order to newly appointed Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith for the successful rescue of Natalie Pollonais.

Griffith has been criticised (and in some cases rather severely) for talking too much. His critics have said it is easy to talk but that he will fall flat on his face when he has to perform.

Well, guess what? He didn’t. He performed and performed most credibly. The housewife was rescued (or “extracted” as Griffith seems to prefer to say) and according to all reports was rescued safely. She is apparently unharmed.

Griffith came into office a few weeks ago and sent out a stern message to all: it wasn’t going to be business as usual. He hit the ground running – making some long overdue promotions and conducting security exercises that have resulted in several arrests. But this Pollonais kidnapping was his first real test ... and a most serious one at that.

To his great credit, Griffith kept his mouth shut and his head down until the victim had been rescued. Then he gave a brief press conference that outlined the bare facts. He refused to be drawn into disclosing confidential material as to how Pollonais was found and praised the security services under his command and those that had cooperated with his people to the fullest. So much for “he talks too much.”

The country can now breathe a sigh of relief. We finally have someone at the head of the Police Service who seems to know what he is doing. And we should all join in clapping him on the back. Let’s face it, at long last it is not business as usual.

ROBIN MONTANO via e-mail