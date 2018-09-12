Minister: Protect maintenance money

HEFTY sums of money are paid at the country’s law-courts in terms of maintenance, fines and fees, said Allyson West, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, calling for such sums to be well protected from thieves. She spoke in yesterday’s Senate debate on the Payments into Court Bill 2018, whereby payments need no longer be made in cash on the spot but can be done electronically into an account run by the Judiciary. “It is not unusual for a cashier to have $1 million in cash in her drawer on a particular day. That creates a significant security risk.”

West said in one year (2016 to 2017), the country’s law-courts collected a total of $27 million in fines and fees, plus $119 million in maintenance. She said the new electronic payment and payout system would reduce the risk associated with collecting these sums on law-court premises. The new system also has an electronic system of recording all transactions made, that is more reliable than the current manual system, West added.

She also justified the system by relating the woes faced by a divorcing couple whose maintenance casein settled at Point Fortin court but who then each respectively go to live in Tobago and Diego Martin but must each take time off work to travel to Point Fortin to pay or collect their payments, every week.

Under the new system these payments can be made electronically at a long-distance. Replying to Opposition Senator Wade Mark’s query as to why Republic Bank is involved in this system, West said they had shown interest but she hoped all other banks would join in, to facilitate the general public.