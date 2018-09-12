Man says, ‘I know who shot me’

SHOT: Chavez Toppin

AS police continued their search today for the gunman who on Tuesday shot 25-year-old Chavez Toppin while he was liming on George Street in Port of Spain, doctors are pessimistic as to his recovery.

On Tuesday, Toppin's condition was described as critical and when he briefly regained consciousness, he reportedly told police at the hospital that he knew who had shot him.

Doctors yesterday said that Toppin's condition steadily deteriorated to the point where he was officially declared brain dead. They said the gunshot injury he sustained is one that is usually fatal.

Police said while no arrest has been made they know the gunman's identity and believe that his detention happen soon.