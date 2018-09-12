Literacy Day and rest and reflect

THE EDITOR: World Literacy Day was observed on Saturday. The occasion highlighted locally by the TT National Commission for UNESCO, an arm of the Ministry of Education, was aimed at combating worldwide issues of illiteracy.

This day, which was also observed by education partners such as Moms for Literacy, Empowering Adults Through Literacy and other groups, looked at the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies. It also highlighted the changes and improvements being made worldwide in literacy development.

It’s no coincidence this observance was one day after TTUTA’s campaign to shut down the entire education system and deprive the entire student population of over 200,000 students of an education.

Its president, Lynsley Doodhai, provided the media with updates on teachers’ absenteeism. He even used the opportunity to throw a few punches at Education Minister Anthony Garcia, principals, NPTA officials and others who spoke against his call to close all schools.

I wonder how concerned is TTUTA that more than 2,500 SEA 2018 students got below 30 per cent and almost 1,500 CSEC students got zero passes at the exam this year?

I am of the firm view that TTUTA, being a major education partner, must change course and begin to act more responsibly to prevent the loss of teaching time in our schools. The union must support any initiative of the Education Ministry to improve literacy and numeracy in all schools.

MARY BRAMBLE, Port of Spain