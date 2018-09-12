Let refinery keep pumping

THE EDITOR: The oil refinery should continue, at the very least, to satisfy local consumption, in some form or fashion. And allow a private entity to import fuel. Give them both the same subsidy, or none, and let the market forces decide.

To ease the cost of public transportation, use the equivalent subsidy money – estimated this year to be $1 billion – to buy at least 500 buses at approximately $1 million each directly from the manufacturer (with no agent fee), and mandate PTSC to make a profit with an efficient and punctual service.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE via e-mail