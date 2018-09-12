Less resting and more reflecting in the future

THE EDITOR: Over the years, one would have thought that Ancel Roget was the owner of Petrotrin, with the sole authority to say who should or should not build their rigs here, regardless of the consequences, or to demand wages far beyond what was reasonable.

There is a partnership between employees and employers and each should do their part to ensure profitability and job security, not just for today but long-term.

Has Roget ever urged workers to withhold their demands or even take a cut in salary to help secure their jobs? Yet suddenly when their jobs are at stake, their protests are not about Petrotrin but about everything else that’s going on in the country. Yes, we all agree that several national issues need to be addressed, but who does Roget think he’s fooling?

You see, good management is not about doing what’s popular so that you would be liked; it’s about making the tough decisions after analysing all the facts, trends and data. Managers are disliked because they are entrusted with the task of minimising costs and expenses, much to the discontent of staff who refuse to do their part.

When a decision is made to shut down a business or factory, it does not happen overnight; it’s usually the last resort when all else fails. One brand of product, for example, has its own budget and cannot be used to fund another. Each must stand on its own or there would be two failed brands instead of one. Just like one state-owned organisation cannot fund the losses of another.

It’s quite clear that all public criticism on the closing of Petrotrin’s refinery to date has come either from those with political aspirations or political affiliations. Others simply repeat what they hear without any real basis.

One can expect anything from union leaders, but it was very irresponsible and disheartening for an opposition leader to call on citizens to stay away from their jobs, especially in support of a union official that not too long ago gave quite a beating to a bobolee modelled after her. If that’s not politricking on her part, then I don’t know what is.

Nevertheless, it was commendable to see that the majority of workers did not heed such an irresponsible request to stay away from their jobs; whether they did so voluntarily or were coerced into doing so.

I was at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex last Friday with my mother for her appointment and felt a sense of pride in my fellow citizens to see there were no disruptions by medical staff in any department. The same cannot be said for our teachers who had no genuine reason to stay away from classes.

Maybe in the future it would be best for all concerned if they were to do less resting and more reflecting.

VASHTI BOWLAH via e-mail