Hosein promises swift resolution Councillor eviction issue

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein.

LOCAL Government Minister Kazim Hosein has responded to the eviction of two local government councillors due to a lack of funds saying he expects a “swift resolution” to the issue. He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday.

On Sunday UNC deputy political leader Khadijah Ameen said councillors Allan Seepersad, the representative for Carli Bay/Calcutta No 3/Mc Bean in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and Bhushan Rampersad, representative for Rio Claro South/Cat’s Hill in the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation – were evicted from their offices because their landlords were not paid rent.

At the meeting officials from other regional corporations also complained about lack of funding which had resulted in development works not being done and contractors threatening lawsuits. Hosein yesterday said the matter was receiving the urgent attention of his ministry and he had been liaising with the Finance Ministry and expected to bring it to a swift resolution. He recalled that last week Monday he met with all mayors and corporation chairmen and the issues were brought to his attention.

Ameen, also an Opposition Senator, said in a release yesterday that she took very little comfort in Hosein’s response on the steps taken by his ministry to urgently provide financial assistance to corporations where councillors have been evicted from their offices and others have received notice of non-payments from landlords.

“The minister’s indication that he has been aware of the issue and is liaising with the Minister of Finance, does not provide a solution to the problem. These funds were approved in the budget 2017/2018 and are to cover the financial year which ends on September 30t, 2018. Sadly, with 12 working days remaining in this financial year, in numerous corporations absolutely no funds have been released for this item whatsoever. Several corporations have been forced to use monies allocated for other items to pay landlords.”

She said when corporations are forced to use other funds to prevent councillors from being kicked out of their offices, it inevitably means that some other area of delivery will be affected.

“Bearing in mind that funds allocated for purchase of materials and supplies to repair bridges, to fix roads and pavements, for construction of drainage, to repair public facilities and for disaster response are also not forthcoming. TT is well into the rainy season as well as the hurricane season. Critical preparation for the effects of increased rain fall and the need to address drainage to minimize the inevitable floods are also handicapped.” She stressed local government is the arm of government that is closest to the people.