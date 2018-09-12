Fourth kidnap suspect surrenders

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

FOURTH suspect in the kidnapping of Palmiste mother Natalie Pollonais has surrendered to police.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith confirmed that the man, who was being sought in relation to the kidnapping, surrendered shortly before noon today to San Fernando police.

Griffith said this suspect is not a police officer.

Police now have four suspects, including two of their colleagues, in custody for the September 6 kidnapping of Pollonais.

Asked whether charges are expected to be laid soon, Griffith declined to comment.

On whether other suspects are being sought, he said, “If anyone else was involved, we will go after them and we will catch them.”

Pollonais, the mother of three, was kidnapped while on her way to a friend’s Palmiste home around noon last Thursday by two men in police uniforms. She was held hostage for four days and nights before being rescued by police while being moved to another location.

In a statement on the night of Pollonais’ rescue, Griffith said no ransom had been paid and the rescue was as a result of co-ordinated, consistent police work.