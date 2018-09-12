Ethical reporting on suicides urged

Dr Vishwanath Partapsingh, Chief Medical Officer (Ag) and Ashvini Nath, Manager of Mental Health Unit, at the launch of the National Media Guidelines for Responsible Reporting Suicide.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Vishwanath Partapsingh Monday urged the media to respect the families and memories of suicide victims as they report on such instances and be wary of sensational reporting and exaggerated facts.

Speaking at the launch of the National Media Guidelines for Responsible Reporting on Suicide at the Trinidad Hilton, La Boucan Room, Partapsingh said the media played a crucial role in informing the public and bringing about much needed societal changes, but lamented the lack of sensitivity of the media in some recent reports of suicide.

Drawing reference to Phoebe Beasley’s iconic painting Sister Sookie’s Funeral, which depicts an empty chair in a room filled with people, Partapsingh said the chair was representative of one’s moral directive and urged reporters to let conscience and good ethics guide their reporting.

“Right may not be profitable, but right will be a comfort to your soul. Have you reflected on the empty chair of your grandmom or your grandad telling you to do the right thing? The face of suicide is not a pretty sight. Right might not be profitable when we are reporting suicides.

“When you show pictures of the relatives crying at the funerals, or when we dredge up stories of past love affairs or financial status, is that being responsible? Even as society we create that, it’s sensationalism.”

Despite these shortcomings, Partapsingh expressed optimisim that the guidelines will properly inform readers while influencing change in the way suicides are viewed.

Also speaking at the launch was Dr Edwin Bolastig, adviser on health services to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), who said he was inspired by the progress made in TT towards addressing suicide, as the initial draft of the media guidelineswas produced less than two years ago, and the fast pace of the launch was indicative of the media’s willingness to address suicide.