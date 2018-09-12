Cops in custody as Pollonais resting at home

NOT ME: Cpl Rocky Gobin speaks with Newsday reporter Sharlene Mohammed at his Palmiste home yesterday. The TTPS stated that Cpl Gobin is not a suspect nor was he ever arrested in relation to the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais as was claimed on social media. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

A POLICE Constable with 14 years service and his Special Reserve Police (SRP) colleague remained in custody last night for the kidnapping of Palmiste mother of two Natalie Pollonais who spent yesterday at home resting after her ordeal.

The man caught driving a car used to transport Pollonais along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Monday, when police rescued her, also remains in custody. Pollonais, 47, was kidnapped by men in police uniform on Thursday.

Her kidnappers allowed her to speak to her husband, Inland and Offshore Contractors Ltd director Jason Pollonais briefly on Thursday night but hung up when her relatives tried to negotiate her release.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said no ransom was paid.

In a release yesterday Griffith appealed to the public to adhere to lawful instructions given by police officers on duty and not to allow the acts of a misguided minority to adversely affect or impair their relationship with police. Griffith also advised citizens of their right to ask any officer they encounter for their name and regimental number.

He praised the police involved in Pollonais’ rescue for their “no holds barred” approach. “As much as we are angered by the very few whom may taint the image of the service, there are thousands more who put their lives on the line on a daily basis, in the name of protecting those for whom they serve as in this operation, no holds were barred in executing a successful operation by such good men and women who also sis not hesitate to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators,” Griffith said.

Griffith said both officers were arrested while on duty at the La Romaine Police Post around 8 pm on Monday. Newsday also learnt that neither officer was on duty at the time Pollonais was kidnapped. The constable is said to be from San Fernando.

In related news, a policeman who was labelled by social media users as one of the accused held for the Pollonais kidnapping was cleared by the TTPS yesterday.

Corporal Rocky Gobin’s photo appeared on social media platforms alongside photos of two other men with the caption “Police arrested for kidnapping.” In an interview at Gobin’s Palmiste home yesterday, one of his relatives denied social media claims that Gobin was involved in any way with Pollonais’ kidnapping.

The relative pointed at Gobin, who was dressed in a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, casually chatting with two workmen in the yard.

“It is fake news, I don’t know how his name came to be linked to this but as you can see, he is home relaxing. He was not arrested or even questioned,” the relative said. The relative said the family is considering their legal options.