CoP: Police must show public their ID cards

File photo: Police Commssioner Gary Griffith in tactical wear outside Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

In response to public concernover the arrest of two police officers for their alleged involvement in the recent kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais, public information officer acting ASP Michael Jackman said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has given instructions to police officers.

At the weekly police media briefing, he said with immediate effect, police in plainclothes must comply with standard procedures while on duty and should present their police identification cards to members of the public, which is supported by the Police Standing Orders.

Jackman said Griffith also wants to remind the public of their right to contact a family member or friend or the police by dialling 999, if they have a concern, or become suspicious because of the way a police officer conducts him- or herself.

Jackman said Griffith emphasised that uniformed police in a marked police vehicle need not necessarily produce an ID badge on approach or initial interaction, but once demanded, it must be shown to members of the public.

"Commissioner Griffith encourages members of the public to respect and adhere to the lawful instructions issued by all uniformed and plain clothes officers who have properly identified themselves," Jackman said.

Griffith, he said, continues to have full confidence in the upstanding men and women of the TTPSw ho continue to"protect and serve the nation with pride."

Jackman also confirmed, "A fourth suspect wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation gave himself up to police at around 10 am today, in San Fernando."