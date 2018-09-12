Cinema One goes public

Photo source: cinemaonett.com

Cinema One is going public. The local Imax theatre franchisee announced today that it will be launching an initial public offering (IPO) on September 17– the first on the Small and Medium Enterprise Market on the TT Stock Exchange since it was launched nearly five years ago.

The company will be offering 38 percent of the company, or just over three million shares. Each ordinary share will be $10, and Cinema One hopes to raise $30.8 million from the IPO. The offer closes on October 12 and the official listing is slated for November 14.

Lead broker for the IPO will be First Citizens Brokerage and Advisory Services, who just oversaw the launch of the National Investment Fund.