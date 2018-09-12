Business unusual

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith and his team are to be congratulated for the rescue and safe return of 47-year-old San Fernando kidnap victim Natalie Pollonais who had vanished last Thursday.

“This sends a signal to all criminal elements,” declared Griffith. “It is not business as usual.” Griffith labelled the highly successful operation as “immense work.” He praised a number of tactical units that were involved in the search and rescue mission, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, Special Branch, the Strategic Services Agency, and the Tactical Unit. The operation was intelligence-driven, Griffith said, and though a ransom demand was made, none was paid.

Griffith must be commended for his hands-on approach to this case. Its successful outcome is perhaps indicative of an increased level of trust in the Police Service under his stewardship. Such trust is essential when members of the public come forward as informants with the vital information needed for successful operations.

It is also essential to oil the system in which members of the law enforcement apparatus are called, daily, to risk their lives. It will multiply manifold if only some headway could be made in the cases of other people from whom nothing has been heard since their respective disappearance over the last few years. These cry out for closure.

Attention must be paid to providing Pollonais and her family with the appropriate support and counselling required in relation to this ordeal. The authorities must also bring those responsible for this and other similar crimes to account in court.

While on the one hand the outcome of the case gives us renewed hope in the Police Service, the reports of police officers being detained in the matter raises the frightening possibility of complicity. Two policemen from the Southern Division were said to have been arrested on Monday while on duty, reportedly in relation to the kidnapping.

One way or another, the Police Service must ensure it holds all people to account for any role they may play in criminality. They include members of the public as well as the bad apples within the ranks. Efforts to bolster internal discipline are vital in ensuring the service’s overall health.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the “clinical extraction” of Pollonais are scarce pending further investigation. But given the need to not jeopardise any ongoing efforts, all should be focused on completing the case. However, any evidence which implicates law enforcement officers must be treated seriously and result in action being taken, culminating with court proceedings.

For now, all can breathe a sigh of relief at the outcome of this distressing case and while commending Griffith and his team for this success, take the police commissioner at his word that it’s no longer business as usual for criminals.