Attorneys write on behalf of Curepe residents

LAWYERS for the Ministry of Works and Transport have said the ministry will not give an undertaking that no steps will be taken to dispossess property owners affected by the construction of the $221.7 million Curepe interchange.

However, they have assured that no steps will be taken to take possession of the lands “at least until” they respond to letters written to the ministry by the property owners’ lawyers.

Attorney Imran Ali, who appears for the ministry along with Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Michael Quamina, wrote to the property owners’ lawyer, Michael Rooplal, yesterday, asking for additional time to respond to his letters.

Ali said he is expected to do so by September 18.

On Monday, Rooplal wrote to the ministry asking for the property owners not to be evicted while negotiations over the acquisition of their properties continue.

Rooplal said his clients were committed to continuing timely negotiations with the State.

Rooplal’s letter was sent shortly after the ministry and the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) held a press conference to respond to the owners’ claims.

On Sunday, 15 homeowners threatened to go to court if the State failed to resume negotiations with them.

They were given no later than today to vacate their properties to make way for the the interchange or they will be forcibly removed. Eviction notices were served on them on August 27 and 28.

Rooplal appears with attorney Jagdeo Singh for property owners Dhularie Maharaj, Shamlal Kalpatoo, Anthony Maharaj, Prakash Maharaj, Ann-Marie Gosyne, Mahadeo Sonny, Deokie Maharaj, Hardeo Roodal, Boodram Tarouba, Rudi Singh, Rajeeve Singh, Vibha Singh, Sanjeev Singh, Baby Seelal and Ronsan Service Ltd.

After the residents were served with the notices, the lawyers twice wrote to the permanent secretary, on September 6 and 7. At Monday’s press conference, it was alleged the ministry had not received the letters.