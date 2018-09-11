Teen Wounded in Valencia shooting stable
Police are still searching for a motive for the shooting of a 14-year-old Valencia boy who was wounded last Thursday.
The teenager is in a stable condition at the Sangre Grande Hospital .
Police sources told Newsday yesterday that investigations are ongoing. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Last Thursday at about 12.30 pm, the teenager, a student of the Valencia Secondary School, was sitting at his home in Clarence Trace, Valencia, watching TV with his brother.
A man came into the house, shot the youth in the abdomen and escaped.
