TTAL takes Tobago to Birdwatching Fair

Tobago at Bird Fair: Members of Team Tobago at the British Birdwatching Fair on August, from left, Tobago Tourism Agency’s (TTA) Chief Executive Officer Louis Lewis, Dianne George, Newton George, TTA’s Marketing Officer Marsha Patrick, and UK Sales and Marketing Manager, Stephen Smith. (Photo courtesy Stephen Smith)

Louis Lewis Chief Executive Officer of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, (TTAL) on August 17-19, led a team representing Tobago, to the 2018 edition of the British Birdwatching Fair at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve in Leicestershire, United Kingdom.

A release from TTAL said the trip was part of ongoing efforts to promote Tobago as a premier, globally competitive bird-watching destination and eco holiday option in the United Kingdom.

The Birdwatching Fair, the TTAL release added, is the largest of its kind in the UK, and encompasses various key aspects of the bird watching industry, including tour operators, other destinations, equipment providers, wildlife associations, and soft adventure enthusiasts.

“With birding being identified as one of the core attractors for the destination, it was important for us to showcase Tobago at this event, particularly because the United Kingdom accounts for more than 50 percent of our international arrivals,” said Lewis.

TTAL said Tobago is ranked fifth in the world among the top birding destinations per capita, according to the US based National Audubon Society.

“Although the island is a mere 300 square kilometres in area, more than 200 bird species can be found in birdwatching hotspots such as the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, the oldest protected rainforest in the Western hemisphere, and Little Tobago, a small island off the coast of Speyside that provides a refuge for various sea birds.”

The release noted that Tobago has been represented at the Fair since 2001, but that TTAL has taken a new and more strategic approach to the event by using the opportunity to educate birding enthusiasts and other experts on various unique product offerings of the destination, while networking with UK tour operators.

“A highlight of Tobago’s presence at this year’s event was a presentation by local birding expert, Newton George, who is renowned within the international birding community. Mr. George delivered a lecture to a large audience at the Birdwatching Fair, which enhanced the appeal of Tobago amongst event attendees,” TTAL said.