TT, oil on death bed

THE EDITOR: Who are we to blame for the demise of Petrotrin?

We need to accept that oil is a dying industry. Our future is not good, no matter how we look at it.

The rise of renewable energy will rapidly make oil obsolete. As oil becomes more expensive there will be greater incentive to use alternative, cheaper forms of energy. We in TT must prepare for a world after fossil fuels.

Higher prices for oil and gas will drive investment in efficiency and demand reduction and, also substitution, so they may actually promote “structural demand destruction.”

The global oil industry is in denial and holding on for dear life to a number of fatal delusions.

We in TT believe oil price decline is transitory and oil consumption will grow and, despite present economic stagnation, oil will never be displaced.

We are only prolonging the fossil fuel agony in TT. Oil simply cannot compete with new energy technologies, be it PNM or UNC in power.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town