‘Strike Back’ hits South

The new appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith (Left) during an anti-crime exercise he nicknamed "Operation Strike back" to address the recent upsurge in murders in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca. September 2, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

“OPERATION STRIKE BACK” continued to wreak havoc on criminal activities, in exercises which were conducted last weekend in the South Western Division.

Seventeen people were arrested in exercises conducted by several divisions of the TTPS which included the South Western Division Task force, Criminal Investigations Unit, Speed Unit, Rapid Response Unit, Court and Process, Case Management Unit and the Community Policing Unit, between 3 am on Friday and 3 am on Sunday.

The suspects were held in connection with offences which include woundings, robberies and possession of firearms and narcotics.

Four roadblocks and anti-crime exercises were conducted, involving all four policing districts in South Western Trinidad.

On Friday, a 380 pistol was found in the bush on Icacos Beach. Police also found more than 11 kilogrammes of marijuana at an abandoned house in Point Fortin, estimated at a value of $11,470.

A home made shotgun loaded with a round of 12 gauge ammunition, and a Smith and Wesson revolver with six rounds of .38 mm ammunition were found at the home of a 53-year-old Oropouche farmer on Saturday.

The operations were coordinated by Snr Supt (Ag) Neville Adams and Supt Deonarine Basdeo,

“Operation Strike Back” continues to fulfil its purpose of striking back hard against persons bent on committing serious crimes and propagating an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness in Trinidad and Tobago,” the TTPS said in a release.