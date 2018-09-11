Rowley on Curepe overpass: We will oppress no one UNC ‘raped the country’ with private treaty land acquisitions

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE PRIME Minister has commented on the obstruction to the Curepe overpass, saying no one will lose their property based on undervaluation and Government oppressing them. He also accused the previous administration of using private treaty to acquire lands and “rape the country.”

“Buy all kinds of lands that nobody else will buy, where only bull grass will grow, that has no value, and pay millions and millions and millions for it.”

Dr Rowley was speaking on Sunday evening during the second leg of his campaign for the People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections and presentation of his “Red and Rowley” slate at the Diego Martin Community Centre.

He said the land acquisition for the Point Fortin Highway was estimated at $475 million, but a year later it was $800 million, and when the Opposition enquired about the almost 100 per cent increase, then works minister Jack Warner responded that the price of land had gone up.

“And they made millionaires of people with property they couldn’t sell.

“And you have Christlyn Moore in Tobago: every time a pin drop in Trinidad, she has something to say. What she is not telling you is she became a multi-millionaire in that scandal of paying for land by private treaty.”

Moore told Newsday she was “genuinely amused that my name would fall from the Prime Minister’s lips during his canvassing in his internal election campaign. As far as I am concerned I am nobody from nowhere, and I am not sure why the PM is mentioning me of all people. I am flattered. He can continue to follow me on Facebook.”

On the allegation she became a multi-millionaire, Moore said she would have to refer that to her lawyers.

Rowley said there is obstruction to the Curepe overpass “because some families are holding out that they are being oppressed, because there is land acquisition that is to take place and we are using the Land Acquisition Act.

“Well, I want to say something to those people: that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago will oppress no one with respect to acquiring their property for public development.”

Rowley said seeing pictures of the old people protesting “tugs at your heartstrings that they have to move.

“But in co-operation with the Government, I am sure that move can be made acceptable.”

He said the argument was that Government was using land acquisition and not private treaty.

“But the law is based on valuation. It’s not based on any whim and fancy of the minister or the government.

“Why are we being accused of oppression if we following the law?”