Rogers smashes three TT Masters records

Oswald Rogers has broken three national masters records. PHOTO COURTESY TTAMA

TTO’s triple World Masters medallist Oswald Rogers created more history at the 2018 World (Over 35) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Malaga, Spain, when he set three national records in the men’s (80-84) 100m, 200m and 200m hurdles events.

In the 100m, he set a new mark of 15.25 seconds in the prelims last Wednesday on his way to winning his heat. He returned to clock a slower time of 15.86 to take silver in the final. In the 200m, he clocked 32.93 seconds in taking silver in the final on Sunday.

He set a new standard in the 200m hurdles with a time of 40.13 seconds, earning bronze in Friday’s final.

Andie Montique also set a new national record in the men’s (50-54) 100m event with his 11.60 second clocking in the semi-final round on Thursday, when he finished second in heat two.

He erased the previous mark of 11.65 seconds set by Martin Prime at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Regional Masters Championships in Costa Rica in 2014.

The TT Association Masters Athletes (TTAMA) congratulated Rogers and Montique on their accomplishments.

“The TTAMA is proud of the feat as they are the fastest ever TT sprinters in their events. Rogers has competed at several previous World championships. At 80 years, he is still going strong and competing at the highest level still. It is amazing for him at that age to be doing those amazing times.

We are looking forward for more records from him in the long jump and 400m later in the championships,” a press release stated. TTAMA also thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for covering the cost of their accommodation in Spain.

Yesterday, Cheryl Reyes was 13th in the women’s (60-64) discus B finals with a second round throw of 12.70. Also competing yesterday were Gwendolyn Smith (women’s 50-54 discus finals) and Rodney Liverpool (men’s 40-45 high jump finals).

TT masters:

Women: Susannah Joefield, Cheryl Reyes, Suzan Garcia, Joan Hospedales, Krista Francis-Rayma, Donelle Stafford, Ruth Frazer-Munroe, Gwendolyn Smith.

Men: Martin Prime, Oswald Rogers, Rodney Liverpool,Joseph Diaz, Curtis Brereton, Gavin Farmer, Andie Montique, Eskine Peters.