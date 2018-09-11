Red, white and oil

THE EDITOR: The dominant red in the flag is a reminder of the passionate way we do things. We don’t mix matters when we fete. Boundaries in race, religion and party we do not cross. White represents the innocence of a people with a happy-go-lucky disposition exploited by politicians and all those who think they know what is best for us. The gold on which TT is floating is black.

The glitter of fireworks against the darkness was similar to the white financial disclosures used to brighten the future of a gloomy population pinning its hope on an oil dwarf. The brief moment of the mirage of colours brought back the half-truths and the parables that informed us of the life of Petrotrin.

One wonders whether the publicity stunt was the advent of fake news. Daylight is revealing what the fireworks obscured and the Government, Opposition, Petrotrin and OWTU are all spilling the beans to free themselves from blame.

The Government and the Opposition painted the picture that the land was flowing with milk, honey and money. They answered distress calls of many and exercised debt forgiveness even though lesser mortals and countries did not confess bankruptcy. They even went so far to remind our less fortunate neighbours that TT is not an ATM card.

In a letter on December 22, 2017, I beseeched Ancel Roget, president general of the OWTU, and the “OWTU, please have a heart” when they were about to flex their muscles and terrorise the State’s coffers.

I further warned Roget of the ill-effects of a wage increase; tried to encourage him to act responsibly on behalf of the whole population and not just the OWTU; to forge a new path for trade unions; to raise his level of sensitivity to businesses growing in prosperity or on the decline. I even suggested he upscale business operations of the trade union movement so that he could understand the world of business.

This is a good opportunity for Roget to elevate the working class to entrepreneurial directorship by buying the refinery. It’s time to test the best practice of trade unionism using employment, productivity and contribution to national wealth as the yardstick.

This is the second time Roget has been caught with his pants down. Remember the steel mill? “Dem fellas take we money and gone foreign.” “Who doh hear go feel.” Old lessons not learnt return in new clothes. Are the workers better off? See some reviews, reminders and recommendations in my letter in January, 2017, “Trade unions and poverty eradication.” It’s time for Roget to think outside the box as staying there he is destined to go under.

The four musketeers have eventually concluded that the feeding trough must be reduced or closed. They have been feeding in a frenzy; spending too much time digesting and trying to reflect with a clogged mind. One party stunned by the decision still needs another day and support to continue the inaction.

I hope the dice has been cast. Do not prolong the agony with parliamentary debates in the guise of picong sessions and an excuse for unruly behaviour.

The billions earned, the debts incurred, the damage done to the environment, the oil spills, the smoke and acid rained on the communities of Marabella and Gasparillo, the sudden acquisition of wealth, the dependency syndrome and the get-rich-quick mania all require forensic analysis before the fantastic four takes TT down another road.

LENNOX FRANCIS via e-mail