President’s Office apologises for upside down flag

UPSIDE DOWN: The national flag flying incorrectly at President House, The sentry at the southern gate was made aware of this embarrasing situation, that occurred on the main flag pole in the Presidential House Garden. Monday, September 10, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

The Office of the President (OTP) has apologised for having flown the national flag upside down on Monday at President’s House, St Ann's.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the OTP thanked those "who brought this to the attention of the sentries on duty and apologises most humbly for this error. An investigation is underway and citizens are assured that those guilty of this breach of protocol will be held accountable."

The apology comes one day after Newsday published a story about said flag being flown upside down, something which was brought to the sentries' attention by a member of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU).