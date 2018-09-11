Policeman wounded in the ‘Bathroom’

Photo by Shane Superville

A police constable is in stable condition at hospital after being wounded in an area known as “Bathroom” in Cocorite on Monday night.

According to police, PC Pierre, of the St James Crime Patrol unit, was on patrol when he got into a shoot-out.

He was shot in the upper leg, near his buttocks.

Although he was wounded, the officer drove himself to a nearby medical facility where he was treated for his wound and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police told Newsday Pierre is in no danger as a result of the wound and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.