Police shoot P/Town man during arrest

A PRINCES TOWN man who was shot twice by police on Sunday during an arrest, remained in stable condition at hospital under police guard yesterday.

Kevon Richardson was reportedly at his parents’ home at Ayres Avenue, Lothians Road, Princes Town, when a female relative called the police.

During the arrest, which was caught on camera, one officer fired three shots, hitting 37-year-old Richardson twice, in the groin and in the leg.

Newsday visited his family’s home but relatives declined to speak.

However, a close friend of Richardson’s said his family had been worried about him over the past six weeks, as he was behaving in an erratic and violent manner.

The friend said Richardson had been offered medical treatment but refused it.

“He was not himself over the past few weeks, and yesterday was a simple situation that just went way out of hand very quickly. Right now we are just trying to figure it out ourselves.”

The friend said Richardson was involved in charity, but was not in the right frame of mind for that work. “There is a lot that the public does not know.

“Don’t judge the situation over a small one-minute clip, because that is nowhere near the truth. It is a very complicated situation.” The shooting video was posted on social media. Before the shooting, Richardson made several “live” videos complaining of soldiers harassing him after they were sent by a female relative.

The shooting has sparked conversation about police brutality, with many users saying the officer went too far by shooting Richardson, while some said Richardson should have complied with the police orders and allowed himself to be arrested.