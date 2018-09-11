Parliament returns today

SITTINGS of Parliament resume today with a 10 am sitting of the Senate.

Top of the agenda on the Order Paper is debate on the Payments into Court Bill, 2018.

Time permitting, the Senate will debate the Miscellaneous Provisions (Supreme Court of Judicature and Children) Bill, 2018. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi last month indicated there would be a heavy legislative agenda in the new parliamentary session.

The current session, which resumes today, is expected to be prorogued shortly.

Al-Rawi indicated anti-fraud, anti-crime and local government reform legislation will feature in the new session.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is expected to present the 2018/2019 budget in the House of Representatives next month. Sources claim October 8 is being considered as Budget Day.

No sitting of the House has been announced as yet.

The Cybercrime Bill 2017 joint select committee (JSC) met in camera yesterday. The JSC on the TT Revenue Authority Bill 2018 is scheduled to hold a public hearing at Tower D at the Waterfront tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm.