Met Office: Latest hurricanes no threat to TT

HURRICANES Isaac and Helene pose no direct threat to TT, but Helene’s passage is being monitored by the TT Meteorological Service Centre.

So said chief meteorologist Arlene Aaron-Morrison yesterday.

Aaron-Morrison said Helene’s current track through the Atlantic is north of Barbados and will pose no threat to this country, though TT can expect some rainfall associated with the passage of the hurricane.

She said Helene’s path meant there was a possibility of some rainfall on Thursday.

“We are monitoring the intensity of rainfall. We cannot say at this time just yet how much rainfall we can expect, but if there is a need to issue a bulletin, we will.”

Aaron-Morrison said Helene is at around 14.6 degrees north, 30.0 west and is moving west-north-west currently, but based on the path Helene is supposed to take, it is going to head more northward thereafter and it is not going to affect the islands.

Isaac is near 14.7 degrees north, 43.9 west, and is approximately 1,855 kilometres east of the Windward Island.

Aaron-Morrison said Isaac is moving west at about 22 kilometres per hour and is expected to pass over the Windward Islands on Thursday.