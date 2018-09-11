Man survives Waterhole shooting

Photo by Shane Superville

A Cocorite man narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot near his home.

On Monday at about 5 pm, Irish Lyons from Waterhole Road, Cocorite, was walking along the road near his home when he was approached by two men.

One of the men who was armed with a gun started shooting at him. Although he tried to escape Lyons was shot in one of his arms and one of his legs.

Police officers who were in patrol in the area were alerted to the shooting and responded. They came across Lyons, who was trying to escape the scene but was suffering from his gunshot wounds.

The police officers took him to the Community Hospital of Seventh-day Adventists in Cocorite, where he was treated for his wounds and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.